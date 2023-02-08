The Aurora Police Department has signed a pledge for the “30×30 Initiative.” The ultimate goal of the 30×30 Initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves.

More than 250 agencies across the U.S. have already signed the pledge. Currently, women represent about 10-11% of staff at APD, and the national average is 12%.

Women interested in joining APD should go to join AuroraPD.org.