Aurora police chief identifies officer killed in off-duty crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said APD Officer Mikaela M. Lakin, 25, was killed in an off-duty crash on Friday night.

APD reports Lakin was driving a motorcycle eastbound on East Arapahoe Road and entered the intersection on a green light. The driver of a Honda Pilot made a left turn from westbound Arapahoe Road and failed to yield to the motorcycle’s right-of-way causing the crash, officials said.

Authorities say Lakin died at the scene. The driver of the Honda Pilot remained at the scene, and was later treated for minor injuries.

APD says drugs or alcohol were not factors and investigators say speed is not indicated as a contributing factor.

Wilson tweeted on Monday: “She served Aurora since Aug. of 2019 & even in death she chose to #DonateLife as an organ donor @DonateLifeCO.”

The Chief added via Twitter: “While this crash is tragic its important to share the other involved driver has been cooperative, and drugs, alcohol nor speed were factors. The family continues to request their privacy be maintained.”