Aurora pet store closed, owner owes $86,000 in back taxes.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- An Aurora pet store, with a checkered past, has been shut down by the city because of delinquent tax payments.

The Aurora Tax and Licensing Department confirms it shut down the “Pet City” Pet Store, Tuesday.

The store is housed inside the Town Center at Aurora.

A city spokesman says the owner is responsible for $86,000 in back taxes.

A total of 45 puppies, 6 rabbits, 9 hamsters and 18 mice were removed from the store and are being cared for at the city shelter.

“The animals were taken out of the pet shop,” says Trevor Vaughn, Aurora Manager of Tax & Licensing. “We didn’t feel it was practical to leave them in there, given the unique nature of what it is, live animals. We wanted to make sure they receive proper, professional care.”



Because it is a legal case, none of the animals are eligible for adoption, but at some point, that could become a “potential option.”