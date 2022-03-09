AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Quality Inn, located at 3300 N. Ouray Street.

According to Aurora Police Department, four people were reportedly shot at the Interstate 70-adjacent hotel. Two were transported to a nearby hospital, while one transported themself. The fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time and FOX31 has sent a crew to the scene.

