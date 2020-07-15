Aurora PD: Man dies after shooting in Aurora apartment building

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died Monday after being shot at the Bella Terra Apartments, 15400 East Evans Avenue in Aurora, police said.

The Aurora Police Department found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a breezeway of one of the apartment buildings.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Preliminary investigation by police indicate that the victim and another man, Abdiel Vigil, 38, were playing with a gun. The gun, owned by Vigil, discharged striking the victim in the chest and killing him.

Vigil was arrested for Manslaughter at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin.