Aurora offers rental assistance for those affected by COVID-19 crisis

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora began taking applications for the Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday, providing help with citizens’ unmet needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new program, funded through the House Aurora Partnership and Community Development Block Grants, offers up to two months of rental payments to qualifying residents.

Payments are made directly to the landlord or property manager.

Below is a list of people who qualify:

Household income is at or below 100% of Area Median Income; financial verification is required

The reason for requesting assistance is related to COVID-19 (for example, loss of income or employment due to COVID-19, or COVID-19 health-related expenses)

Applicant does not receive other public housing support vouchers

Applicant has a current lease in place in the city of Aurora

Eligibility for the program is not dependent upon citizenship status

Residents with questions regarding the program or who need accessibility or Spanish-language assistance with the application can call 303-739-7937 or email coa-rentassist@auroragov.org.