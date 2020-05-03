Aurora nursing home residents reunited with family, through “social distancing” parade

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora nursing home surprised its residents over the weekend, allowing them to see their family and friends for the first time in weeks.

But, this wasn’t an ordinary reunion.

“We wanted to do the parade just to do something fun and creative, and give the residents something to look forward to,” Cherry Creek Retirement Village Executive Director Dennis Veen said.

It had started as something relatively small.

“I’ve never done something like this,” Veen said, laughing. “So it was overwhelming to see the turnout.”

Once family and friends got word of the unique parade, things quickly took off.

“I was surprised at the number of cars we had—the honking and people just waving,” Jon McNutt, one of the nursing home residents, said after the parade.

Staff say upwards of 150 cars came through—more than double what they were expecting.

“My daughter and great-granddaughter was in one of them,” McNutt said. “I saw them over here. I got to wave at them finally. I thought it was awesome.”

“There were horns honking, music, kids in costumes—it was just a great time,” Veen said.

There was a lot to celebrate Saturday.

Veen says no one has tested positive for COVID-19, at the Aurora nursing home.

“Communities like this have some quarantine rules in place,” Veen told FOX31. “This is just an exciting way for people to see their families and connect in a different way—which is necessary right now. And I just think it lifted the spirits everybody.”