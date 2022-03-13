AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Following a string of deadly shootings in Aurora over the past week, neighbors in the area are pointing the finger at youth violence as the problem.

“There is something going on with the high school, we’ve had a lot of issues with the high school over here,” a woman by the name of Marsha said. She lives right behind Overland High School in Aurora.

The first deadly shooting happened Wednesday. Upon arriving at the scene, Aurora police found a 16-year old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. From there, the boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead.

“I wasn’t shocked at all. This is pretty standard for what’s going on in Aurora now. This is part of the downfall of Aurora,” Dean Antweiler, who lives in Aurora said.

Then came Friday, two more shootings in the same neighborhood area behind Overland High School. One of those shootings killed another 16-year-old boy.

“The students come over here to cause trouble. I don’t know what’s going on in this neighborhood but its not what we bought 10 years ago,” Marsha said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to APD to see if they would interview on steps being taken to help combat the recent spike in deadly teen shootings:

“Chief Wilson is deeply disturbed and sadden by these latest acts of senseless youth violence. She will continue to collaborate with community leaders, stakeholders, and residents to come up with viable solutions to reduce and prevent violence committed by youth in our community. She sends her heartfelt condolences to the victim’s families and those affected by these tragic events.

The Aurora Police Department is addressing the rise in violent crime with proactive enforcement to get illegal guns and dangerous criminals off our streets. This enforcement is being conducted by units such as our Gang Intervention Unit, Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team and SWAT Team. Our investigative units such as the Major Crimes Homicide Unit, RAVEN Task Force, District Detectives and the Gang and Robbery Investigations Team have all been working countless hours to solve these violent crimes and bring justice to the victim’s and their families.

The City of Aurora has instituted a Youth Violence Prevention Program to enhance public safety and to reduce the impact of youth violence in Aurora communities.”