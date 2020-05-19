Aurora hotel shooting leaves one man dead

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department (APD) received reports of a shooting at the InTown Suites, 2221 South Havana St, Aurora, on Monday night.

Officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to the hospital. The victim died Tuesday morning as a result of his injuries.

The APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and the notification of his next of kin.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Agent Krieger at 303.739.6113.

You may remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). A reward of up to $2000 is being offered.