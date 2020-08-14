Aurora hiring more people for independent Elijah McClain investigation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora’s City Manager announced two additions to its independent Elijah McClain investigation during Thursday’s Public Safety, Courts, and Civil Service Policy Committee meeting.

Roberto Villasenor and Dr. Melissa Costello will join Jonathan Smith on the team that will re-examine the events leading up to McClain’s death in August 2019.

Villasenor is a law enforcement expert, according to Michael Bryant, a spokesperson for the City. Costello will serve as the emergency medicine expert who can analyze the medics’ actions – including the use of ketamine – prior to McClain’s death.

According to Costello’s resume, she is an emergency physician with extensive experience working in various parts of the country, including Mississippi and Alabama. Her resume also indicates she is a Clinical Appeals Consultant for the AirMethods Corporation in Denver and a Medical Officer in the Trauma Critical Care Team at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Villasenor’s resume shows he has 35 years of experience working in a large metropolitan police force, with more than 15 years working at the chief level. Most recently, according to his resume, he served as the principle consultant for and co-founder of the global consulting group, 21CP Solutions LLC, which is also working with the Aurora police department to evaluate its practices related to civil rights and public safety.

He served as the Chief of Police for the Tucson Police Department between 2009 and 2015, according to his resume.