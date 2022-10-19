Katie Barker is a high school student at Aurora Public School and devotes most of her time to writing. Barker has been writing since third grade when she found her passion for creative storytelling and ever since then, she says it’s like an addiction for her.

Recently she published her book “Until the End”, a new book published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Until the End is about hope, and during the time we live in, the best we can do is have hope. Barker hope readers take away an awareness of the effects of love, both positive and negative, and that there is hope as long as you look for it in the right place.

To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/until-the-end/.