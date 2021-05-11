17 houses with bullet holes: Aurora gunfight leaves homes, cars damaged and no arrests

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It was like a war zone, according to neighbors. Dozens of gunshots were fired early Saturday morning in an Aurora residential neighborhood near South Buckley Road and East Yale Avenue.

Homeowners said something needs to be done to stop the violence.

Aurora Police Department’s gang unit is investigating. No one had been arrested as of late Tuesday. Bullet holes are visible on the siding of homes and on cars in the area.

“We counted 17 houses,” a neighbor told FOX31.

Multiple neighbors said they were nearly struck by the gunfire.

People inside two cars opened fire in the 2700 block of South Sable Street, following a house party, according to Aurora police.

Neighbors said they saw a police chase. They also said they witnessed a shootout between suspects and police. Police said one of the suspect vehicles crashed in a front yard. The suspects evaded officers by running away, police said.

Police said they did not have knowledge of anyone being wounded during the gunfight.

Those who have information and want to remain anonymous can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.