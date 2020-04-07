Aurora funeral home running low on protective gear for staff embalming COVID-19 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- A funeral home in Aurora is making a plea for personal protective gear needed to help embalm the bodies of people who have died from COVID-19.

Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services says it has already buried four people who had the virus.

“We’re running short on equipment. The N95 mask we use on a regular basis, even before the coronavirus. We have very few face shields left and just about 10 N95s left," owner Michael Taylor said.

Taylor’s wife, Lequita said, “When a person has COVID-19, it just does not die when the person dies. It stays on the body for about 16 hours.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends embalmers wear appropriate protective gear like gloves, masks and gowns.

The Taylors describe funeral workers as “last responders” who need protection too.

“My employees are getting a little afraid. They are not scared but they are being more cautious. We don’t know much about it (coronavirus)," Michael said.

The funeral home is conducting services with only a few people allowed to attend as long as they maintain social distancing.

The Taylors say the state has asked funeral homes how much refrigeration space they have and how many bodies they can cremate in a 24-hour period.

These are questions the Taylors never thought they’d be asked.

"I’m hurting -- sometimes I can’t even sleep because I’m thinking about how I’m going to deal with this family. It’s killing us as well as it’s killing them, and we are the last responders," Lequita said.

The Colorado Funeral Directors Association says funeral homes with surpluses of personal protective equipment have agreed to share their supply with mortuaries running low on the gear.

The Taylors are making the request to get the gear.