AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A family from Aurora took cover in the middle of the night as bullets went flying through their apartment.

Turns out the alleged shooter, police say, had been firing and brandishing a weapon at two other locations just minutes before.

The crime spree in Aurora started at the corner of E. Alameda and S. Airport just before midnight on Tuesday. Shots had reportedly been fired both inside and outside a 7-Eleven.

Moments earlier, police say, a man threatened someone with a gun at a Burger King. Things took a turn for the worse when the suspect knocked on Shannon Walker’s door.

“He started screaming my name, ‘Ms. Shannon! Ms. Shannon! Ms. Shannon open the door! I want to talk to you,'” Walker said.

She says the man at the door was Eugene Robertson, whom her family knew well. Walker says she told him to leave because it was late.

“He said alright, OK, and he hit my door with his gun. He just banged loud and then he starts firing through my door,” Walker added, fighting back tears at times.

Bullets started flying through both the front door and the glass door.

Three family members, including children who were in the living room, ran for cover.

“My daughter was here, she snatched her kids and said, ‘Get down, get down, everybody get down,’ and we turned off all the lights,” Walker said.

Walker told FOX31 she and her family had tried to help Robertson before with various problems.

It was not clear what he wanted this time. FOX31 was told he had been acting erratic during the last few days. Other neighbors said the same thing.

“What do you do when someone is shooting in your house? Where do you go? I just panicked,” Walker said.

After flying through curtains, gunfire also tore through a clothes washer across the room.

“I’m just thankful no one was hurt and that he didn’t come in,” Walker said.

Robertson, who is 38, lives at this complex near Walker’s home. FOX31 asked to speak to his family but has not heard back.

He was arrested on 12 counts of attempted murder, two counts of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.