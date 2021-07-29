Aurora family’s home shot up while 3 children slept inside

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man says his home was shot at more than a dozen times recently as his family, including three children, slept inside.

The home is located in the 5000 block of South Elkhart Court.

Bullets have shattered the front screen door. Bullet holes can be spotted as far inside as the kitchen.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

“It’s like dreaming,” says one of the home’s owners. “I can’t believe it, ’til now.”

Aurora Police are investigating, but they haven’t found any evidence that the shooting was bias-motivated. Neighbors told police they saw two teens running away in the early morning hours of July 19.

“At 12:30, we heard some shooting,” adds the other homeowner, whose family moved from Iraq more than a decade ago. “It was a bad shooting.”

Since then, the homeowners say they have received a racist phone call at work and fear the shooting had the same motivation.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Hotline at 720-913-STOP.