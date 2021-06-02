Aurora classroom monitor arrested on child sex crimes

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they have arrested a Vaughn Elementary School classroom monitor on child sex crimes.

Enrique de Jesus Carrillo-Rivera, 18, was booked Tuesday on counts of internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

They said Carrillo-Rivera is no longer employed with Aurora Public Schools.

Someone reported “allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct” to police on May 31, but “limited information is being released as to protect the integrity of this very active, open investigation,” police said.

“It is possible that there are additional persons who may have been victimized by Carrillo-Rivera and have not yet reported it,” police said in the release.

Police said they urge anyone with more information about this investigation to call the Internet Crimes Against Children tip line at (303) 739-6164.