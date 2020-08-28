Aurora City Manager wants to hire police auditor

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora City Manager said he wants to hire an auditor who will keep tabs on the Aurora Police Department.

“I feel that dedicating a full-time position to continue, and expand, audits of the Police Department is something we can do now to help promote needed accountability and transparency,” City Manager Jim Twombly told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Twombly announced his plans during Thursday evening’s Public Safety, Courts, and Civil Service Police Committee meeting.

Although the Office of the City Auditor regularly conducts annual audits as part of its normal scope of work, Twombly said this special auditor would assess “officer and departmental compliance with local policies and directives, and state and federal law, as well as compliance with the implementation and sustaining of reforms.”

Twombly said the job description for this new position is still being developed, but he hopes this new position will give the City a “head start in helping with accountability, integrity and transparency.”