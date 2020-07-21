Aurora City Council passes resolution for independent investigation of Elijah McClain incident

Colleen Flynn

Posted:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora City Council passed a resolution to authorize the city to begin an independent investigation into the Elijah McClain incident.

A third party investigation is being designed to review Aurora policies and to determine if policies were followed by First Responders.

“We’re having this conversation because of people who have organized,” Councilwoman Crystal Murillo said during a virtual meeting on July 6. “I know my council colleagues can attest to the thousands of emails that we’ve gotten.”

