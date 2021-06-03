Aurora camping ban fails committee hearing, but mayor says the proposal remains alive

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Coffman said his proposed camping ban failed a committee hearing 2-1 on Thursday, although he said the vote is “non-binding” and the proposal will now head to another committee.

In a tweet, Coffman said he presented the proposal to the city’s Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment committee, where councilors Nicole Johnston, Ward II, and Allison Coombs, Ward V, voted against it.

Councilor Marsha Berzins, Ward III, voted in favor, Coffman said.

Coffman said his proposal is next bound for the city’s Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service committee.

Camping Ban pic.twitter.com/nPUXVWERyT — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) June 4, 2021