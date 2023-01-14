AURORA, Colo (KDVR) — Inside Aurora’s Taco Choi, Annie Choi still fixes up her signature tacos.

Served “Choi Style”, she toasts cheese on the outside of the tortilla before filling it up with meat and sauces.

But the Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery has been slower than usual.

One glance across the parking lot shows why.

The Parkside Collective apartment complex remains closed, more than four months after an explosion that remains under investigation.

“Our big potential customer base is not there,” Choi said. “So it’s a lot of things working against us.”

Hundreds of people who once were just a short walk away, now live elsewhere.

It remains unclear when the apartment complex will reopen, and Choi said they’re beginning to get anxious.

“It’s pretty difficult,” she said. “I don’t like thinking about what would happen if we had to close.”

The Eatery has started hosting trivia on Wednesdays and Karaoke on Fridays, hoping to bring the customer base back.

She’s hoping they can survive a few more months, while they wait for their neighbors to return.

“It just takes time, and hopefully it can open again.” Choi said. “Having this little space that we can call our own is special, and we really want to share it with people who love tacos.”



