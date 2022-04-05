Aurora At-Large Council Member Curtis Gardner and Denver City Council Member Amanda

Sawyer have partnered with Colorado Springs non-profit RAWtools to reduce gun violence by hosting

the 2nd of eight gun buyback events.

After a successful kick-off gun buyback event on March 19 at Empower Field at Mile High, hosted by the

Denver Broncos, Council Members Gardner and Sawyer will host a second gun buyback event on Saturday,

April 9 at the Aurora Day Labor Center. At the first event, 189 firearms were collected – firearms that won’t

be used in future gun crimes and suicides.

The second of eight gun buyback will be on Saturday, April 9th from 10am – 1pm at Aurora Day Labor Center in Aurora, CO.

The calendar of future gun buyback events is as follows:



April 9: Aurora Day Labor Center/Mosaic Church – 1521 Dayton St, Aurora

May 21: Platt Park Church – 1601 S Clarkson St, Denver

June 11: Heritage Christian Center – 14401 E Exposition Ave, Aurora (National Gun Buyback Day)

July 16: Park Hill Golf Course – 4141 E 35th Ave, Denver

August 20: Living Water Christian Center – 1585 Kingston St, Aurora

September 17: New Life Christian Church – 12505 Elmendorf Pl, Denver

October 15: Colorado Community Church – 14000 E Jewell Ave, Aurora