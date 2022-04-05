Aurora At-Large Council Member Curtis Gardner and Denver City Council Member Amanda
Sawyer have partnered with Colorado Springs non-profit RAWtools to reduce gun violence by hosting
the 2nd of eight gun buyback events.
After a successful kick-off gun buyback event on March 19 at Empower Field at Mile High, hosted by the
Denver Broncos, Council Members Gardner and Sawyer will host a second gun buyback event on Saturday,
April 9 at the Aurora Day Labor Center. At the first event, 189 firearms were collected – firearms that won’t
be used in future gun crimes and suicides.
The second of eight gun buyback will be on Saturday, April 9th from 10am – 1pm at Aurora Day Labor Center in Aurora, CO.
The calendar of future gun buyback events is as follows:
April 9: Aurora Day Labor Center/Mosaic Church – 1521 Dayton St, Aurora
May 21: Platt Park Church – 1601 S Clarkson St, Denver
June 11: Heritage Christian Center – 14401 E Exposition Ave, Aurora (National Gun Buyback Day)
July 16: Park Hill Golf Course – 4141 E 35th Ave, Denver
August 20: Living Water Christian Center – 1585 Kingston St, Aurora
September 17: New Life Christian Church – 12505 Elmendorf Pl, Denver
October 15: Colorado Community Church – 14000 E Jewell Ave, Aurora