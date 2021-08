Summer’s coming to a close and kids are getting ready for back to school, but there are more than just back-to-school deals this August.

Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies says August is a great time to buy some of those items you may have been waiting to spend on and it might be at their lowest prices of the year.

According to Grahame, now is the time to buy your home office furniture and rugs. She also says that August is a great time to buy flatware and those handy Dutch Ovens.