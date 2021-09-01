Attorney for alleged Boulder King Soopers shooter raises question of competency

Shattered windows are shown at a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — An attorney representing the man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder is raising questions about her client’s competency.

The attorney’s motion to raise the question of competency remains under seal, but FOX31 has learned it was filed on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

This is generally the first step toward getting a mental evaluation for the suspect, and the outcome could determine if he is able to stand trial.

The suspect is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement.

A hearing on the request will take place Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m.

