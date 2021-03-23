Attic fire in Aurora displaces 4 adults, 4 dogs

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue received a call about an attic fire around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The house was a two story structure on the 134000 block of East Fitzsimons way in Aurora.









Images provided by Aurora Fire Rescue

Crews opened up the ceilings and started fighting the fire with water. One person was removed from building.

After the building was cleared, crews fought the fire until it was under control.

Four people and four dogs have been displaced from their home, they are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.