Attempted murder charges filed against man who allegedly shot at protest on I-225

Samuel Young is accused of firing a gun and hitting two people during a protest on I-225 in Aurora. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Charges have officially been filed against Samuel Young, the man accused of firing shots on Interstate 225 that wounded two people during an Elijah McClain protest on July 25.

Young is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

The first-degree murder count is a Class 2 felony carrying a sentence of 16 – 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections if convicted. The first-degree assault counts are Class 3 felonies with a range of 10 – 32 years.

Young was not immediately identified following the incident. Aurora police received tips and posted a picture of him, ultimately leading to his arrest.

He was released on $75,000 bond on July 28. The next court appearance is set for August 14 as an advisement hearing.