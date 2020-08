NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn police report a man was assaulted by another man in a parking lot on 120th and Washington Street on Friday evening.

The victim arrived at the hospital with visible injuries, according to NPD. He told NPD officers that a man in a Toyota FJ exited his car, assaulted him and discharged a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.