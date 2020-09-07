At-risk senior with cognitive impairment missing in Fort Collins

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted:

Nicholas Golder, photo from Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — CBI and Fort Collins police have issued a Senior Alert for 86-year-old Nicholas Golder. He was last seen on foot in the 4000 block of Ziegler Road.

Golder was using a rolling walker, wearing a dark jacket with blue jeans and a brown cowboy hat. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Authorities say Golder suffers from memory/cognitive issues and is in need of dialysis/medication within 24 hours. Officials believe he may heading north, possibly to Montana.

Call 911 immediately if you see him.

