At least 150 members of the Broncos organization have received their first COVID-19 shot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos hosted a voluntary vaccination event on Wednesday.

The clinic was open to all Broncos players, coaches, full-time and part-time staff, alumni and cheerleaders in addition to family members of the same household. More than 400 Pfizer vaccines were available for distribution.

Update – so far 150 Broncos personnel have received the first shot so far https://t.co/z4J7hZaEA1 — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) April 21, 2021

“In order to get back to football, the Broncos will do their part to spread the message,” said V.P. of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen, the daughter of late owner Pat Bowlen.

This organization-wide vaccination effort is thought to the be one of the first put together by a professional team.

“We are providing the information for the staff to make a decision for you and your family,” said Bowlen. “We believe getting the vaccine is a strong message.”

UCHealth helped staff the event. The second shot will be administered on May 13.

Brittany Bowlen was assigned to head the team’s COVID-19 task force in 2020. She worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in creating a plan to operate during the pandemic. The Broncos plan was one of the first among the 32 teams to be accepted by the NFL and players union.

The NFL is looking forward to having 100 fan capacity for the 2021 season.

Earlier this month, the Broncos players decided against participation in voluntary team workouts over concerns about the organization’s COVID-19 protocol.