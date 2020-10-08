At-home saliva COVID-19 tests available at Safeway stores across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Colorado are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits. The saliva tests, offered at Safeway and Albertson’s is in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, typically offer results in 72 hours or less from the time the patient mails the test.

Here’s how it works:

Visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test. Your Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist will authenticate the information, review, and order your test. You will be contacted for payment* and receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has delivered/shipped to your address. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test; they must send a representative or choose delivery. Complete the sample collection by filling the tube with saliva and send it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. Receive your results by email or text.

After receiving results, an Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist will be available for questions regarding follow-up care.

Customers can contact any local Albertsons or Safeway pharmacy for additional information

>> Tap here to order a test for $139.99