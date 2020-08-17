Ash covered cars prompt health concerns for the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — People across the Front Range woke up with ash covered cars Sunday, raising health concerns about air quality hours away from the fires currently burning.

“It just feels weird today, the haze all the ash coming down, the cars covered in it,” Adams County resident Tammy Williams said.

Williams was born and raised in the Front Range. She says she’s never seen fire impact in the air like this at her Adams County home.

“The ashes floating down, landing on the car, landing all over everything, it’s like a light coating and you can feel it going into your lungs,” Williams said.

In Bailey, Littleton, Evergreen, Arvada, Longmont and a number of other cities, viewers sent in pictures of their coated windshields too.

“I don’t know what the risk but i’m sure it’s not good, it doesn’t feel good,” Williams said.

Doctors say current air conditions combined with the threat of this pandemic should not be ignored.

“The smoke in the air causes a lot of allergy symptoms including watery eyes and runny nose,” Swedish Medical Center’s Dr. Scott Joy said, adding “So people are wiping their eyes a lot more and we know that’s a way COVID can be transmitted as well.”

Aside from allergy flare-ups, Dr. Joy says small particles in the air from smoke can be extremely harmful to people with chronic conditions.

“There’s even estimates out there that these small particles lead to 10,000 to 30,000 premature deaths in the U.S. alone,” Dr. Joy said, adding “I think if you have a chronic condition, such as asthma, emphysema, COPD or significant heart disease I would really stay inside at these times.”

Dr. Joy suggests taking a look at your air filtering systems inside. He also says you have a doctor’s excuse to not vacuum your home since it could stir up more particles into the air.