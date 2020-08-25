Arvada tattoo artist arrested for sexually assaulting clients

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Austin Heuberger, a tattoo artist at Ding Bat Tattoo in Arvada, was charged in a second case of unlawful sexual contact of a client on Tuesday.

Heuberger, 26, was charged on March 17 with unlawful sexual contact of female client. He is accused of a second case on August 14, while out on bond.

Both women reported being sexually assaulted while they were on the table being tattooed, according to Jefferson County officials.

Arvada Police believe there may be other victims. Contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6762 with any information.