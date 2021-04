ARVADA. Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department and school resource officer are investigating two new threats against Ralston Valley High School.

These new threats were made Tuesday and follow threats that were made Monday that put the school into lock out.

Arvada PD said the threats were reported through the Safe To Tell system run through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Tuesday’s threats are said to be ‘specific’ and ‘similar to yesterday’s threats.’

If anyone has information on the CRIMINAL (s) involved in making these threats to Ralston Valley High School, let's get that person(s) identified ASAP. Please call 720-898-6900 with information. pic.twitter.com/FWmiLf6vw0 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) April 20, 2021