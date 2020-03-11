Arvada mother sentenced after multiple probation violations

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada mother who was re-arrested six times after being sentenced for felony menacing and child abuse will serve three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by two years of parole for probation violations.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers profiled Stone’s case last August after learning she was allowed to keep custody of her kids — despite convictions for child abuse and felony menacing — after threatening her oldest son with a knife.

The Department of Human Services took custody of Stone’s seven youngest children soon after FOX31 started making inquires about her case.

The 39-year-old Arvada mom of nine was originally sentenced on Aug. 29, 2019 for felony menacing and child abuse. At the time, Jefferson County Judge Jeffrey Pilkington gave Stone five months of work release and four years of probation.

“I think probation, in a sense, is going to give her enough rope to hang herself. I don’t think she’ll be able to stay out of trouble and police contact long enough to comply with probation,” Stone’s oldest son, Nicholas Maerz Jr., told FOX31 at the time.

His prediction proved true almost immediately.

Court records obtained by the Problem Solvers show Stone was kicked out of work release (nights in jail, days at work or treatment) in September for arguing and fighting with staff and other inmates.

Soon thereafter, she was picked up for allegedly shoplifting at a King Soopers in Arvada. Then, she was arrested in Aurora for shoplifting at Target, followed by another arrest for shoplifting at a Target and Victoria’s Secret in Lakewood.

Stone has also been cited for violating protection orders. Arvada police said Stone ran her own mother off the road in her car and videotaped it with her cellphone.

She is also accused of violating a protection order against a former neighbor by sending threats on Facebook.

“She harassed us to the point that we felt we had to move due to our safety and the safety of our family,” said the former neighbor, Amber Walker, later adding, “She’s proven she can’t live in society. She can’t live without breaking the law.”

Walker told the Problem Solvers her family is one of four to sell their home and leave the neighborhood because of Stone’s behavior.

Stone’s sentencing for violating her probation has been postponed numerous times. The most recent occurred on Feb. 27, when Stone pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of theft for shoplifting at Target and Victoria’s Secret at the Colorado Mills Mall.

Pilkington agreed to a defense request to delay sentencing on the probation revocation to give the Jefferson County Probation Department time to determine if Stone might qualify for treatment at a sober living center.

Stone’s probation officer said in court on Feb. 27 that it was highly unlikely Stone would qualify to be sentenced to the Haven treatment center, given her past behavior.

Wednesday afternoon, Stone’s probation officer confirmed to the court that Stone did not qualify for the Haven treatment program.