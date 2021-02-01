Arvada Dollar General shooter implicated in 2 other shootings

The scene outside an Arvada residence where two people were taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Johnny McCaslin, who is in custody for a double-shooting at a Dollar General in Arvada, is suspected in two other shootings in Denver.

The Denver Police Department report the 48-year-old is a suspect for a shooting in the 1100 block of Kalamath Street on Jan. 23 and another in the 4800 block of Quivas Street on Jan. 25. Neither of the shootings have been reported as fatal.

FOX31 is working on finding out the condition of the victims of the two other shootings. Those details will be reported as soon as they are available.

McCaslin has an extensive criminal background. FOX31 looked into McCaslin’s criminal record. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, he has been arrested 25 times since 1994. His record includes charges for both felonies and misdemeanors. Several of them were dismissed.

The most recent charge — from March 2019 — was for a parole violation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is reported.