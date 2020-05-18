Arvada citizen’s group wins $30 land deal lawsuit in Court of Appeals

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada grassroots citizen’s group, Arvada for All the People, received a decision in their favor from the Colorado Court of Appeals on the controversial $30 Land Deal apartment project.

Originally pitched as a six-story project with a parking garage and 256 apartments called the ‘Olde Town Residences’, the structure would have added to the already crowded Wadsworth Bypass and blocked the view from Grandview Avenue.

The project became a controversy when the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority planned to sell the nine acres of public land – then valued by the Jefferson County Assessor at almost $6 million – to developer Trammell Crow for $30.

The development was rejected by the Arvada City Council in January 2018 but then approved in a reapplication submission in March 2018. Arvada for All the People filed a lawsuit in the Jefferson County District Court objecting the approval in April 2018.

The Jefferson County District Court decided against Arvada for All the People in March 2019. That decision was then appealed to the Colorado Court of Appeals by the citizen’s group.

The opinion released on May 14, 2020, overturned the Arvada City Council’s approval of the ‘Olde Town Residences’ project. The decision means that developer Trammell Crow will have to start the development approval process as a new application.

“The events surrounding the ‘Olde Town Residences’ project reveal the too-cozy relationships that often exist between local governments and the developers they are supposed to regulate. In their zeal to approve the apartment building, Arvada officials adopted a tortured reading of local law which left residents in the dark about how City Council could approve a project that it had recently rejected. The court’s opinion is a welcome reminder that municipalities cannot set aside legal requirements merely because they are inconvenient to the interests of developers.” Karen Breslin, attorney representing Arvada for All the People