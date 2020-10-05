Art from Ashes with Pizzeria Locale

The team at Pizzeria Locale are proud to announce a partnership with Art from Ashes @afaphoenix — a youth empowerment organization that provides poetry and other creative arts programs to inspire young people through creative expression and personal transformation.

On Monday, October 5th, Pizzeria Locale will host a digital fundraiser, with 33% of all proceeds from the four restaurants going back to Art from Ashes. Orders are available for pick up or delivery, only through www.pizzerialocale.com or the new Pizzeria Locale App