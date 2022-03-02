On the heels of the critically acclaimed blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh, Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art have set their sights on the art and life of Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), the beloved 20th century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by life in her native country of Mexico.

A brilliant, bold and uncompromising painter, Kahlo’s work is globally recognized for its raw emotional vitality, vibrant color work and unflinching intimacy.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s best-known works “brought to life” by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s resonant score, and art direction by Vittorio Guidotti.

Immersive Frida Kahlo debuts in Denver on Thursday, March 3, and runs through May 30. Tickets are on sale now at immersive-frida.com/denver, starting at $39.99 with timed and flexible options available.