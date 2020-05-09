Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Larimer County shooting

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Department issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Sonny Arthur Howes following a shooting that led to a male victim being hospitalized in Fort Collins.

According to LCSD, an adult male entered the Poudre Valley Hospital after noon on Friday, May 8 with a non-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

Preliminary investigation led police to determine the shooting occurred at 401 N. Timberline Rd. in unincorporated Larimer County.

After a search warrant was executed, investigators identified the suspect through cooperation of witnesses and information obtained from the canvass of the residence.

LCSD says the suspect has gang affiliations with ties to Larimer County and Colorado Springs. His location and the vehicle he is driving are unknown. He is considered armed and not to be approached by anyone other than law enforcement.

If anyone has information or has seen this person, contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or local law enforcement agency.