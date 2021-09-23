Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in relation to Gabby Petito investigation

JACKSON, Wyo. (KDVR) — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, the FBI Denver tweeted.

The indictment is in relation to his involvement in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. The warrant cites “use of unauthorized access devices.” Access devices are often referred to for credit or debit cards and bank account access. The indictment states specifically his use of a Capital One debit card and use of pin code for two Capital One bank accounts totaling more than $1,000 “with intent to defraud.”

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.

The couple embarked on a cross-country trek in July to visit national parks out West. Petito was officially declared a missing person by Suffolk County Police in New York on Sept. 11, following reports from Moab City Police after a domestic issue between Petito and Laundrie while in Moab, Utah. That incident occurred on Aug. 12. On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home without Petito, police said.

A nearly two-week search for Petito concluded when her body was found in Grand Teton National Park. She was last seen in a social media video Aug. 25, and the last text she sent was on Aug. 30, though her family is skeptical whether she, in fact, wrote the text herself.

Anyone who was in or stayed at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30 and had any interaction with Laundrie or Petito or saw the couple’s vehicle is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be posted as they’re received.