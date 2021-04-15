Arrest made in Aurora gas station assault case involving request to wear mask

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is now in custody after Aurora police accused him of assaulting a gas station employee after he was asked to wear a face covering back in January when he entered the store.
Ion Buzdugan was taken into custody in Florida on March 9. He’s currently being held in the Alachua County Jail and is facing second-degree assault charges from the January incident when he is returned to Colorado.
The altercation took place on Jan. 4 at the Sinclair station at the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and Billings Street. Police say the suspect assaulted an employee which resulted in serious injuries to their face.
The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney.