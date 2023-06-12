DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a group of thieves believed to be linked to several car and property thefts in the Parker area.

Sheriff Darren Weekly told FOX31 some of the suspects were armed, adding even more concern.

“This crime is particularly alarming because we do know at least one or two individuals were armed when they went into these garages,” Weekly said.

On June 5 around 4 a.m., deputies said three suspects entered a garage in the Pradera neighborhood, just south of Parker, and stole a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. That night, deputies said the same suspects returned with two more people and stole a black Audi SUV in addition to trespassing into several other vehicles in the neighborhood.

After leaving the Pradera neighborhood, deputies said the group of five went to the Pinery Glen neighborhood near Bayou Gulch Road and South Parker Road and broke into several other vehicles attempting to steal valuables inside.

The next morning, on June 6, Weekly said the suspects went to the Centennial Ranch Neighborhood near Lincoln Avenue and Pine Drive and entered several garages, and stole a black 2017 Cadillac CTS.

Weekly said deputies tracked down the Audi SUV and Cadillac leaving the neighborhood, initiating a pursuit, but the suspects got away.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies are searching for a group of thieves believed to be linked to several car and property thefts in the Parker area. (Courtesy: DCSO)

Anthony Hartsook lives in the area and said he was shocked.

“We’ve not seen anything like this before,” Hartsook said. “Matter of fact, talking with some folks who have been here for over 20 years, they’ve never seen it. This was a first time for this area not once, but four times.”

Hartsook is the Colorado state representative for House District 44 and said he’s working with the sheriff’s office to push for more deterrents to prevent this type of criminal activity altogether.

“Right now, there’s not a lot of consequences,” Hartsook said. “It’s a revolving door and we want to fix some of that.”

Hartsook said DCSO deputies stopped by the neighborhood on Friday to speak with homeowners about the investigation and preventative measures to help prevent crime.

“A lot of these are crimes of opportunity with these criminals, and again they do come into Douglas County with the intent on committing these crimes and that’s why we’re so vigilant all year round,” Weekly said.

Deputies said all the vehicles the suspects entered were unlocked. The group then used garage door openers from those cars to access several of the garages, and all the stolen cars had keys left in them.

“We’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant in and around their homes and if they see something suspicious to call us, but also take those crime prevention techniques seriously because they do make a difference,” Weekly said. “We’re going to do everything we can to solve this case and bring these criminals to justice.”

Deputies have recovered the Audi SUV, but the other two vehicles are still missing.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).