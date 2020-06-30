Argument between cousins turned deadly in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon was apparently the result of an argument over a long-standing issue between two cousins, according to Arvada police.

APD found 26-year-old Raymond Jutting suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his front yard when they responded to 7846 Marshall St. at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday.

After APD and Arvada Fire were unsuccessful at performing life-saving measures, Jutting was pronounced deceased.

Isiah Bennett, 24, was taken into custody without incident. Bennett is being held at the Jefferson County Jail pending first degree murder charges.