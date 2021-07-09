Area pastors defend Tay Anderson from anonymous sex-assault claims

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Black church leaders in the Denver area is demanding answers in the sexual assault investigation into school board member Tay Anderson.

Members of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance held a press conference Thursday to talk about the allegations against Anderson, which he has categorically denied.

“The alliance is not saying Tay Anderson is innocent. We’re not saying he’s guilty. That’s not what we’re here to say,” Dr. Thomas Maze said. “And I stand behind victims, but show me: Who is the victim? Because right now, they’re making the African American community the victim.”

The group said the facts need to be presented.

Back in February, a woman said Anderson sexually assaulted her. In April, the school board announced it hired a law firm to investigate that claim, along with another claim that Anderson allegedly assaulted more than 60 Denver Public Schools students.

To date, none of the alleged victims have come forward publicly.

In the past, Denver Police have said they have not heard directly from an alleged victim. FOX31 reached out to them again on Thursday and await an update.

