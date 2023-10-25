DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a 22-state salmonella outbreak that has resulted in 73 infected people.

So far, 15 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. One sick person has been reported in Colorado and 17 in Utah. CDC interviews with sick people and traceback data show that onions processed at Gills Onions may be making people in this outbreak sick.

Gills voluntarily issued the recall.

Recalled items include diced yellow onions (3 lb bags and 8 oz cups), diced celery and onions (8 oz cups), diced mirepoix (10 oz cups), and diced red onions (8 oz cups). Check the Food and Drug Administration’s detailed recall notice for lot numbers here.

The recalled products were sent to Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Through interviews with 19 individuals, the CDC found 14 people reported eating onions or being served diced onions. Of those 14 people, six were in long-term care facilities that served diced onions from Gills Onions.

On Oct. 24, 2023, Gills Onions recalled some lots of fresh diced onion products with use-by dates in August 2023. Although the recalled products are beyond their August 2023 use-by-dates, people may have frozen them to use later.

What you should do

Check your freezers and refrigerators for recalled onion products. If you have any, throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Do not eat them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled onion products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe salmonella symptoms.

Symptoms of salmonella

Most people infected with salmonella exhibit diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.