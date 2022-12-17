DENVER (KDVR) – A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday.

Forecast Overnight

Clear skies in Denver and across the Front Range with low temps around 13 degrees.

The mountains stay dry, clear, and very cold with lows below zero and in the single digits.

Forecast Sunday

Sunny and dry in Denver with highs around 40.

For the Broncos game during the afternoon, expect it to be a mixture of dry, sunny, light wind, and chilly highs that hover around 40 degrees before falling through the 30s as the final whistle nears.

Forecast Next Week

7-day forecast

The big weather change comes Wednesday night when an arctic front hits the Front Range around 10 p.m. Wind briefly gusts to 45 m.p.h. before decreasing. Temps are expected to fall dramatically to zero around midnight.

On Thursday, high temps will be around zero in Denver. Below zero temps will run through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

This is expected to be the coldest air since 2016.

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Thursday

I’m also forecasting 1-4 inches of snow early Thursday in Denver with drier and clear conditions arriving in the afternoon. Those in the mountains could see 4-10 inches.