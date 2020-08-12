Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for community’s help finding boy’s bike

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Zachary Gallagher, 12, rode his new bike to Newton Middle School, leaned it on a fence next to a yellow sign that read “Free Furniture,” and left it there for a moment.

A big truck came by and took the bike — a silver Trex with orange neon letters — and Zach’s new yellow helmet.

Zach, who is autistic, didn’t realize the school had the sign out to give away unwanted furniture.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the return of the bike.

Officers say a crime was not committed and no one will be arrested.

Please call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711 with any information.