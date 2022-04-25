K-9 unit dogs are very expensive for many sheriff departments, but recently through the generosity of Back the Blue program, the Arapahoe County Sheriff‘s Department received four new K-9’.

3 of the dogs were paid for by Back the Blue K-9 Force, a non-profit which buys police dogs for law enforcement agencies and one dog was paid for by Co-Bank. Back the Blue also paid for a portion of the new K-9 Training Field, which was built with a price tag of more than $300,000 in time and materials.

The new field will be used by other agencies as well, such as the Sheridan Police Department and the Greenwood Village Police Department.