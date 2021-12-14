Arapahoe County announces plans to leave 55-year Tri-County Health partnership

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that would establish a single-county health department, ending a 55-year partnership with the Tri-County Health Department.

Douglas County was the first to secede from TCHD back in September.

Douglas County’s departure following a disagreement over COVID-19 health orders and mask mandates pushed Adams County to deliver a resolution indicating their plans to leave the partnership. According to officials, these transitions made it necessary for Arapahoe County to explore future options.

“Arapahoe County is indebted to the TCHD staff for the first-class health programs and services the agency has provided to millions of residents over the course of our partnership,” said Arapahoe County Board Chair Commissioner Nancy Jackson. “While many residents were unaware of the scope of a health department’s duties prior to COVID, over many decades TCHD’s employees have shown a deep commitment to providing these services.”

Officials say the county intends to end its partnership with TCHD after Dec. 31, 2022. Until a new single-county health department is established, county residents will continue to receive all public health services and public health orders from TCHD.

Residents can receive the latest updates on the new health department on the county’s website.