Arapahoe Basin re-opening on May 27

A view of Arapahoe Basin from one of the resorts webcams on Oct. 11, 2019, hours before it planned to open for the season. (Image: Arapahoe Basin)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin will reopen for skiing and snowboarding on Wednesday, May 27, according to Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth.

Henceroth outlines how things will be different on the slopes. No tailgating is allowed, which is a big part of the A-Basin experience. A list of restrictions and guidelines are on their website.

A tweet was posted at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday announcing the news.

Henceroth mentions on his page that there are limited tickets and mostly open to season pass holders only.

According to their website, these are some of the guidelines:

Reservations are required for access. A limited number of people will be admitted daily. No one will be allowed on the property without a pre-booked reservation.

There are only two ways to ski / ride A-Basin during this time: pre-book a free reservation with a valid pass or purchase a day ticket in advance. Both can only be done online.

Tailgating is strictly prohibited. Arapahoe Basin Staff will actively police the parking lots to ensure compliance with all state, county and company mandates. There are no exceptions.

Face coverings are required. Everyone must wear a face covering when they cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distancing outdoors and in designated areas, like lift lines.

Guests will be asked to leave if they do not follow all guidelines laid out by Arapahoe Basin, which were developed in conjunction with state and county health authorities and which follow Summit County’s public health order.

Anyone who feels sick or who is considered high risk should stay home.

This is not an experience suitable for beginners. To reduce injury risk, A-Basin recommends only experienced skiers and riders.