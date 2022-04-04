Distracted driving, we see it more and more on our roadways and April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month which hopes to bring awareness to the dangers on our Colorado roads.

Senator Chris Hansen is hoping Senate Bill 175, which was recently introduced to make it a law for drivers to make hands-free call a law. Senate Bill 175 limits the use of a mobile electronic device while driving to adult drivers unless using a hands-free accessory.

Colorado has seen a 50% increase in traffic deaths since 2011 due to the spike in unsafe drivers according to CDOT – 2021 marked the most traffic deaths since 2002 with 672 deaths due to traffic crashes in Colorado; up 50% from 2011.

The Current Law: Colorado Texting and driving is illegal for drivers of all ages in Colorado. Adult drivers may use cell phones for voice calls/prohibited from sending a text message. Drivers younger than 18 are prohibited from using a cell phone for any purpose and can be fined and/or risk losing their license. Exceptions include emergency situations only.



For more information on Colorado laws, visit Distracted Driving and Cell Phone Use. For more information on teen driving, visit Colorado Teen Driving and Teen Driving Restrictions.